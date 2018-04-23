Dismissal Schedule for Last School Day, June 8
What's New
Be Ready No Matter the Weather with the New PWCS Mobile App
PWCS Tip Line Available 24/7
Advisory Council Meetings
Bus Drivers Needed — Provide a Valuable Community Service and Reap the Benefits
SACC summer camp registration open
2018 Summer program dates announced
School Board–BOCS Joint CIP Committee Meetings Scheduled
School Board Approves Budget Plan
April events schedule for School Board announced
Spring Health Events Great Reasons to Get Outdoors
School Board FY19 Budget goes to County Supervisors
What do you get when you fracture a fairy tale?
SACC Registration for 2018-19 School Year Opens Soon
Spring Productions in PWCS
Staffing Update April 6, 2018
Believe, Achieve, Succeed at Penn Elementary
Military Service Academy Day: May 5 at Quantico
Vote for Antietam class to name eaglet
All-County Arts Festival on April 28
King ES Princess Club
Bring them home safely: parent tips for prom time
Featherstone ES Math Training
Winter Sports 2018 Wrap-Up
Project S.L.A.Y. at Woodbridge High School
Freedom HS Forensics Winners
New Kindergartener? Help Your Child Be Ready
Hylton HS SCA statewide leader
Parading our purple in support of military kids
Three school counselors honored by their peers
PWCS awarded as top heart partner in state
PWCS to honor retirees on April 24
Reagan's Odyssey of the Mind team to World Finals
Dr. Babur B. Lateef appointed Interim Chairman At-Large
Disney Dreams Can Come True
Realizing the value of character development
Board Briefs April 18
New Interim School Board Chairman Announced
Junior Division Science Fair Winners
Fred Lynn Hornets win Battle of the Brains 2018
Introduce a Girl to STEAM Day
Parent/student meeting for driver education
Dismissal Schedule for Last School Day, June 8
Teacher selected as College Board National Faculty
SOL Science Review at Hampton Middle School
State Science Fair Results

 

School Board

Advisory Committees

ACADEMICS & PROGRAMS

CTE

English Learner (EL) Program

Gifted Education

Online Learning/Virtual High School

Pre-K (Head Start & VPI)

Special Education

Specialty Programs

Summer Reading Lists

Summer School

Title I

RULES

Code of Behavior

Family Life Opt Out Form

Photo/Video Opt out Form (PDF opens in new window)

Policies and Regulations

 

PWCS INFORMATION

Accreditation

Budget

Bus Information

Calendar

College & Career Planning

Facts & Figures (opens in new window)

Graduation Requirements

Immigration Issues and PWCS

Legislative Updates

Meals, Menus & Nutrition

School Data Profiles

Strategic Plan

Support Your Schools (SPARK) [opens in new window]

Testing- State & Local Assessment Program & Schedule

 

HEALTH & SAFETY

Accident Insurance

Bullying Prevention

Complaints of Discrimination or Harassment (PDF opens in a new window) (Students)

Concussion

Counseling

Crisis Preparedness

Drug Abuse Prevention

Immunizations

School Emergencies

Social Media & Online Safety

Social Workers

Sports Physicals Forms

Student Health & Wellness

Suicide & Self-Harm Prevention

Threat Assessment

Tip Line

NEW ARRIVALS

Before & After Care (SAC & Next Generation)

Enrolling Students

Find my Child's School

Information Guide

Kindergarten Enrollment

Military Family Support

No Child Left Behind (NCLB) Information

Registering Students Who Speak Other Languages

Transfers (How Students Can Transfer to Another School)

 

PARENT RESOURCES

Staying Connected

Website Navigation, Login and Help

Parent Portal

Apply for Free/Reduced Price Meals

Aquatics Center

Boundary Information

Child Find (Identify Special Needs)

Closings & Delays Due to Inclement Weather

Crisis Preparedness

Emergency Information

Elementary & Middle School Guide & Calendar (PDF opens in new window)

Find My Bus Search Tool

Find Your School (opens in new window) 

Home Schooling

Meal Payment

Naviance/Family Connection (opens in new window)

Parent Resource Center (Students with Disabilities)

PWCS-TV

SACC & Next Generation

School Calendar

Student Records (Transcripts/Diplomas, Etc.)

Translation Services

 

 

 

 

ACADEMICS & PROGRAMS (Core)

English/Language Arts

Fine and Performing Arts

History and Social Sciences

Mathematics

Science and Family Life

Summer Reading Lists

World Languages

ACADEMIC PROGRAMS (Other)

CTE Programs

Driver Education

Gifted Education

JROTC

Nursing Program

Physical Education & Health

Special Education

Specialty Programs

Virtual High School

Alternative Programs

Adult Education (Adults ABE, GED, ESOL)

CBI GED

Night School

Summer School

 

 

 

 

 

 

RULES

Code of Behavior

Family Life Opt Out Form

Photo/Video Opt Out Form

Policies and Regulations

School Calendar

HEALTH & SAFETY

Bullying Prevention

Complaints of Discrimination or Harassment (Students)

Concussion

Counseling

Drug Abuse Prevention (student assistance)

School Emergencies

Social Media & Online Safety

Special Education

Sports Physicals Forms

Student Health & Wellness

Suicide & Self-Harm Prevention

Tip Line

 

 

 

HIGH SCHOOL & BEYOND

College & Career Planning Resources

Graduation Requirements

High School Course Catalog

Scholarships

Naviance/Family Connection

 

 

ATHLETICS & ACTIVITIES

Aquatics Center

Athletics

Concussion Information & Mandatory Training

Robotics

Sports Physicals Forms

Sports Tryout Information

 

RESOURCES

Apply for Free/Reduced Price Meals

Bus Schedules

Closings & Delays Due to Inclement Weather

Crisis Preparedness

Emergency Information

Find Your School

Meals, Menus & Nutrition

Military Family Support

School Calendar

Student Records (Transcripts/Diplomas, Etc.)

Transfers (How to Transfer to Another School)

Transition Services (Students with Disabilities)

View my grades (Parent Portal)

Website User Guide

Website Navigation, Login and Help

 

SHORTCUTS

School Board

Staff Intranet

Staff Communities

Website Navigation, Login and Help

Aquatics Center

Awards & Recognition (Submit for)

Closings & Delays Due to Inclement Weather

Crisis Preparedness

Emergency Information

Employee Remote Access

Employee Self Serve (ESS)

Library Media Programs & Research

Outlook Email Web Version (opens in new window)

Prince William Network

PWCS-TV

School Calendar

SchoolMessenger Help Guides

Strategic Plan

Superintendent's Administrative Support Council


 

 

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Keystone Training

Mentor Program

New Educator Induction
 
Professional Learning Catalog

TOOLS & TECHNOLOGY

DART (Data Analytics & Reporting Tool)

Facilities Snow Removal Schedule

Find Your School 

Grants Database

School Messenger User Guide for Teachers & Staff

Summer School SMS

TheStream.TV.PWCS.edu

BENEFITS & PAY

Open Enrollment

Human Resources & Employment

Employment verification for former employees

Equity & Employee Relations

Payroll Office & Tax Forms

Tuition Reimbursement

Trip Tracker (opens in new window)

WinOcular

 

 

FOR TEACHERS   
Certification

Library Media Programs & Research

Mentor Program

SmartFind Express (Sub Call System)

Teacher Direct (VDOE) Teacher Resource Center

Testing Calendar

NEWS & PUBLICATIONS

Benefits Newsletter

Communication Guidelines & Templates

Communicator

Division Leader

Employee Calendar

School Calendar

Strategic Plan

 

RULES

Code of Behavior

Family Life Opt Out Form

Photo/Video Opt out Form

Policies and Regulations

 

Aquatics Center

Hylton Planetarium

Business Partnerships & SPARK

Child Find (Identify Special Needs)

Closings & Delays Due to Inclement Weather

Community Use of Schools & Facilities

Crisis Preparedness

Emergency Information

Find Your School

 

Parent Resource Center (Parents of Students with Disabilities)

Home Schooling Procedures

Immigration Issues and PWCS

Military Family Support (opens in new window)

Prince William Network (Distance Learning)

Purchasing Office

PWCS Budget

PWCS-TV (opens in new window)

Records Management Center (Student Transcripts, etc.)

Policies and Regulations

 

 

Resource Links (Education Related Websites)

School Board

School Boundaries

School Calendar

Support PWCS (SPARK)

Surplus Auction (Online)[opens in new window]

Vendor Registration
Dismissal Schedule for Last School Day, June 8
Dismissal Schedule for Last School Day, June 8
Posted on 04/23/2018
important date image

If there are no unexpected closures that impact the school schedule for the remainder of this school year, the last day of school for the 2017–18 school year is scheduled to be Friday, June 8.

The standard early dismissal plans for June 8, the last day of school, are as follows:  

  • Elementary and middle school students will be dismissed on a half-day schedule. 
  • High school dismissal is set for 10 a.m. 
  • June 8 dismissal times for all schools will be posted on the Transportation Services web page as soon as they are available. 
  • PACE students will follow the high school schedule.
  • There will be no preschool special education, Title I preschool, Head Start, or Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI or PVI+) classes on June 8. 
  • Lunch will not be served in the high schools. 
  • Lunch will be served in the elementary and middle schools. 
  • SACC will open at dismissal for students enrolled in the before-and-after, or in the after-school-only, program. Next Generation will open at dismissal for all enrolled students. All SACC and Next Generation sites will remain open until their normal 6:30 p.m. closing time. 




 