Woodbridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team wins first ever state title

Capping off an amazing basketball season, the Woodbridge High School Lady Vikings have won the Class 6 State Title claiming the first state title in school history. The state championship game was played against five-time reigning champion Crosby High School at the Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), on Wednesday, March 6.An additional highlight of the game was when Aaliyah Pitts reached 1,000 points scored during her high school basketball career.Congratulations to the student-athletes and coaches for this tremendous achievement!