Students receive financial mentoring

Advisory Committees

Academics & Programs

CTE

English Learner (EL) Program

Gifted Education

Graduation Requirements

Online Learning/Virtual High School

Pre-K (Head Start & VPI)

Special Education

Specialty Programs

Summer Reading Lists

Summer School

Title I

RULES

Code of Behavior

Family Life Opt Out Form

Photo/Video Opt out Form (PDF)

Policies and Regulations

 

Health & Safety

Accident Insurance

Bullying Prevention

Complaints of Discrimination or Harassment (PDF) (Students)

Concussion

Counseling

Crisis Preparedness

Drug Abuse Prevention

Immunizations

Social Media & Online Safety

Social Workers

Sports Physicals Forms

Student Health & Wellness

Suicide & Self-Harm Prevention

Threat Assessment

Tip Line

 

New Arrivals

Before & After Care (Elementary & Middle)

Enrolling Students

Find My Child's School

Kindergarten Enrollment

Military Family Support

No Child Left Behind (NCLB) Information

Registering Students Who Speak Other Languages

School Data Profiles

Parent Resources

Staying Connected

ParentVUE

Apply for Free/Reduced Price Meals

Aquatics Center

Child Find (Identify Special Needs)

Closings & Delays Due to Inclement Weather

Bus Schedules/Find My Bus Search Tool

Find Your School 

Home Schooling

Information for Homeless Families

Meal Payment

Naviance/Family Connection

Parent Resource Center (Students with Disabilities)

SACC & Next Generation

Student Records (Transcripts/Diplomas, Etc.)

Translation Services

Transfers (How Students Can Transfer to Another School)

 

 

 

ACADEMICS & PROGRAMS (Core)

English/Language Arts

Fine and Performing Arts

History and Social Sciences

Mathematics

Science and Family Life

Summer Reading Lists

World Languages

 

ACADEMIC PROGRAMS (Other)

CTE Programs

Driver Education

Gifted Education

JROTC

Nursing Program

Physical Education & Health

Special Education

Specialty Programs

Virtual High School

Alternative Programs

Adult Education (Adults ABE, GED, ESOL)

CBI GED

Night School

Summer School

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RULES

Code of Behavior

Family Life Opt Out Form

Photo/Video Opt Out Form

Policies and Regulations

School Calendar

 

HEALTH & SAFETY

Bullying Prevention

Complaints of Discrimination or Harassment (Students) (PDF)

Counseling

Drug Abuse Prevention

Social Media & Online Safety

Student Health & Wellness

Suicide & Self-Harm Prevention

Tip Line

HIGH SCHOOL & BEYOND

College & Career Planning Resources

Graduation Requirements

High School Course Catalog

Scholarships

Naviance/Family Connection

 

ATHLETICS & ACTIVITIES

Aquatics Center

Athletics

Concussion Information & Mandatory Training

Robotics

Sports Physicals Forms

Sports Tryout Information

 

 

RESOURCES

Apply for Free/Reduced Price Meals

Bus Schedules

Closings & Delays Due to Inclement Weather

Emergency Information

Find Your School

Information for Homeless Families

Meals, Menus & Nutrition

Military Family Support

School Calendar

Student Records (Transcripts/Diplomas, Etc.)

Transfers (How to Transfer to Another School)

Transition Services (Students with Disabilities)

View My Grades (StudentVUE)

SHORTCUTS


Staff Intranet

Staff Communities

Closings & Delays Due to Inclement Weather

Crisis Preparedness

Emergency Information

Employee Remote Access

Employee Self Serve (ESS)

Outlook Email Web Version (opens in new window)

Prince William Network

PWCS-TV

PWCS Perform (evaluations)

PWCS Records (document management)


Strategic Plan

Superintendent's Administrative Support Council


 

 

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Keystone Training

Mentor Program

New Educator Induction
 
Professional Learning Catalog

TOOLS & TECHNOLOGY

DART (Data Analytics & Reporting Tool)

Facilities Snow Removal Schedule

Grants Database

School Messenger User Guide for Teachers & Staff

The Stream

 

BENEFITS & PAY

Kronos Information

Open Enrollment

Human Resources & Employment

Employment verification for former employees

Equity & Employee Relations

Payroll Office & Tax Forms

Tuition Reimbursement

Trip Tracker (opens in new window)

WinOcular

 

FOR TEACHERS
Certification

Library Media Programs & Research

SmartFind Express (Sub Call System)

Teacher Direct (VDOE) Teacher Resource Center

Testing Calendar

 

NEWS & PUBLICATIONS

Benefits Newsletter

Communication Guidelines & Templates

Communicator

Division Leader

Employee Calendar

School Calendar

Strategic Plan

 

 

 

RULES

Policies and Regulations

 

Aquatics Center

Hylton Planetarium

Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism

Prince William County Government

Prince William County Library

Business Partnerships & SPARK

Child Find (Identify Special Needs)

Community Use of Schools & Facilities

Newsletter Sign-Up

Parent Resource Center (Parents of Students with Disabilities)

Home Schooling Procedures

Immigration Issues and PWCS

Information for Homeless Families

Military Family Support (opens in new window)

Prince William Network (Distance Learning)

Purchasing Office

PWCS Budget

PWCS-TV (opens in new window)

Records Management Center (Student Transcripts, etc.)

Policies and Regulations

 

School Board

School Boundaries

School Calendar

Support PWCS (SPARK)

Surplus Auction

Vendor Registration

Students receive financial mentoring

Coalition partners with Jenkins Elementary School to help kids learn financial literacy
Posted on 01/31/2020
Jenkins Elementary celebrates financial literacyMembers of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women/Prince William County Chapter (NCBW/PWCC) has partnered with John D. Jenkins Elementary School, and Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) to launch an initiative designed to help teach students financial literacy.

“We have implemented this Leader-In-Me and Financial Mentoring Program for third-fourth-fifth graders each month, commencing September 2019. We are truly blessed because we have also partnered with Apple Federal Credit Union (AFCU) and National CARES Mentoring Organization,” said Dr. Alice H. Howard, organizer and past president of the coalition.

Coalition members and PWCS representatives hold plaque awarded to Jenkins ElementaryNCBW/PWCC has opened savings accounts for 40 students participating in the Leader-In-Me Financial Mentoring Program. As part of the program, coalition members have reinforced math skills taught by classroom teachers each month, with a goal of helping students master concepts needed to be successful in passing math Standards of Learning (SOL).

"The Leader-In-Me Program is an excellent way for students to focus on leadership skills, financial literacy, and their math SOL objectives. PWCS is very appreciative of the collaborative efforts and wonderful partnership with AFCU and the National Coalition of Black Women, PWCC," said Carolyn M. Custard, PWCS liaison.

Speaking at an event launching the initiative, the Reverend Gordon Jenkins, son of Earnestine Jenkins, recalled how his father, John Jenkins, encouraged him to open a savings account when he was in third grade. It was just that important to his dad. Lillie Jessie, PWCS School Board member, Occoquan District, recognized the many supporters of the initiative and stressed how essential it is for young students to learn about money early in life.

Coalition and PWCS members gather at the Apple FCU goodie tableNataliya Stolmeier, manager of the Woodbridge Apple Federal Credit Union, talked about the importance of saving and how starting early can be a key factor for the future. Responding to Stolmeier’s question, “What is money and where does yours come from?,” revealed a broad range of experiences these children have had handling money.

Coalition president, Shelia D. Coleman, presented a $400 check to Apple Credit Union representatives, so that they may open each student’s account with a $10 deposit. Dr. Howard then presented a plaque from NCBW/PWCC to Jenkins Principal Marlene Coleman, honoring the John D. Jenkins Leader-In-Me and Financial Literacy Mentoring Program and recognizing the many groups and individuals who have supported and donated to the effort. During this presentation, Coleman also announced the coalition is in the process of securing funds to be donated to the school each month for the purchase of school supplies.

PWCS Superintendent Dr. Steven Walts closed by addressing the students directly. He emphasized not only how important financial literacy is, but also urged them to stop and look around the room to see how fortunate they are to have so many people supporting the effort to give them this great head start. “It truly is a gift,” he said.