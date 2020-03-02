Side Navigation
Call for volunteers-boundary planning committee
Volunteers needed for “Potomac Shores” Middle School boundary planning committee
Posted on 02/03/2020
Grass field with dotted white line

Volunteers are needed to serve on the Prince William County Public Schools attendance area boundary planning committee. The Office of Facilities Services is seeking local community members and/or parents or legal guardians of elementary or middle school students who reside within the Beville, Graham Park, Hampton, Fred Lynn, Potomac, Rippon, Saunders, or Woodbridge Middle Schools attendance areas.

The objective of this committee is to develop proposed boundary recommendation(s) to prepare for the opening of “Potomac Shores” Middle School for the School Board’s consideration. Adjustments to the middle school attendance areas will take effect for the 2021-22 school year when the new school is scheduled to open.

Committee membership is limited. Selection preference will be given to local community members and parents/guardians who are directly impacted by the opening of the new school, as well as to local leaders, such as PTO/PTA officers and school advisory council members.

The Office of Facilities Services will work closely with the committee to develop boundary modification proposals. The duties of committee members will include evaluating student enrollment, demographic, bus transportation, and real estate data, in order to prepare well-informed middle school boundary recommendations for the School Board’s consideration. Committee meetings will occur weekly in the evenings from February through April.

In addition to its regular meetings, the boundary committee will also attend two community meetings where the general public is asked to review the committee’s boundary proposals and to provide feedback on each plan’s perceived strengths and weaknesses. The first is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 in the Forest Park HS auditorium. The second community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 in the Freedom High School Auditorium.

Persons interested in volunteering to serve on the boundary planning committee are requested to complete the Committee Application Form. Those without web access may apply by calling 703-791-7312. Please be prepared to provide your name, address, telephone number, email address, and any community experience. The deadline to apply is Sunday, February 16. Offers to serve on the committee will begin being extended on Wednesday, February 19 and last until the committee is adequately filled.

View information regarding boundary change policies and regulations. If you have questions, please contact Dr. Matthew Cartlidge, supervisor of planning, at planning@pwcs.edu or by phone at 703-791-7312.