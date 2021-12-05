PWCS recognized as BCME

PWCS recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education

The quick shift to virtual learning in 2020 created many new challenges for teachers across the country, but PWCS educators continue to rise to the top. The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation recognized PWCS as one of the Best Communities for Music Education (BCME). This is the second year in a row PWCS earned this recognition for demonstrating an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.“This recognition is a testament to the tremendous passion and dedication of our music educators, commitment of our students, and support of our parents and community partners,” said Ed Stephenson, PWCS supervisor of the arts.The NAMM Foundation recognized the challenges that music education programs face and is celebrating the outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Music education changed possibly more than any other subject in school during the shift to online learning. Music teachers had to creatively come up with ways for their students to collaborate, create, and perform music together in a virtual environment.The Foundation shared the following statement regarding music educators, “(Music teachers) have succeeded in reinventing music instruction. In so doing, they have brightened the lives of thousands of students, breaking down isolation.”