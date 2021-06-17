Side Navigation
One-time pay adjustment for employees
One-time pay adjustment recognizes employee response to the pandemic
Posted on 06/17/2021
Image of paper moneyDuring its June 16 meeting, the Prince William County School Board approved a plan to provide all active employees a one-time pay adjustment for the purpose of recognizing the extraordinary contributions and sacrifices made by all Prince William County Public Schools employees during the COVID pandemic.

All active full-time employees will receive a one-time pay adjustment of $1,600 (before taxes), prorated for those working part-time and start date, with a minimum of $500 (before taxes). All active substitutes, temporary employees, and Retirement Opportunity Program employees who earned a minimum of $1,000 this past year will receive a one-time pay adjustment of $500 (before taxes).

Employees will receive the payment in July.