Students will be dismissed early on Friday, June 7, 2024, the last day of school for the 2023-24 school year.

View the early dismissal schedule for June 7, 2024

Elementary Schools

There will be no preschool classes on June 7.

School Age Child Care will open at dismissal for all enrolled students in the program and will remain open until 6:30 p.m.

Lunch will be served to elementary school students.

Middle Schools

Lunch will be served to middle school students.

High Schools

Lunch will not be served to high school students.