Potomac Shores MS Naming Process

Give your suggestion on naming “Potomac Shores” Middle School at an upcoming virtual community meeting
Posted on 09/14/2020
Potomac Shores MS under construction

Prince William County Public Schools will begin the process of naming “Potomac Shores” Middle School, opening for the 2021-22 school year, through virtual meetings. The Community Input Session will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 24. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide naming suggestions, recommendations, and justifications for names for the new middle school located in Dumfries.

During the virtual meeting, following a brief presentation, the Naming Committee will receive input from the community on naming suggestions for the school. Those wishing to speak will need to register in advance. Each registered speaker will have two minutes to share their suggestion(s) along with any justification they feel is appropriate.

The Naming Committee is composed of School Board members, Babur B. Lateef, M.D. (Chairman At-Large), Loree Y. Williams (Vice Chairwoman, Woodbridge District), and Justin D. Wilk (Potomac District).

Wishing to speak during the community meeting?
For those with an electronic device connected to a functioning microphone, follow this two-step process to make a public statement verbally during the community meeting:

Step 1 – Register with Zoom webinar
Please register for "Potomac Shores" Middle School Naming Committee - Community Input Session on September 24, 2020 7 p.m. EDT.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Step 2 – Sign up to speak
Complete the form requesting to speak by 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 24.

Prefer to participate in the community meeting without speaking?
For those with web access, the following options are available to you:

For those without web access, the following options to participate are available to you:

  • Community members without web access can access the community input session by phone or watch it on television:
    •  Phone: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799
      • Webinar ID: 981 6460 6540
      • Passcode: 950124
    • Television on Comcast Channel 18 or Verizon FIOS Channel 36.

Those who wish to submit a written public statement about their suggested name for “Potomac Shores” Middle School may do so before noon on Tuesday, October 20. Access the online naming input form.

Those wishing to make a verbal statement may call the PWCS Office of Facilities Services at 703-791-7312 before noon on Tuesday, October 20, to leave a voicemail.

Please note that live captioning is only available on the Zoom webinar, not through any other viewing options.

Next Steps
The Naming Committee’s recommendations will be presented to the School Board at its meeting on Wednesday, October 7, and the School Board will vote on the naming of  “Potomac Shores” Middle School on Wednesday, October 21.

There will be opportunities for community members to speak at both meetings before the School Board votes on the naming. Learn more.