PWCS Students selected for the Virginia Music Educators Association Senior Honors Choir

Twenty-seven Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) students have been selected to take part in the 2022 Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA) Senior Honors Choir. These students will perform at the VMEA annual conference on Saturday, November 19.

"PWCS will be sending one of the largest choir student groups in all of Virginia to this year's VMEA honors choir,” said Dr. Ed Stephenson, supervisor of the arts in PWCS. “This would not be possible without our dedicated teachers, students, parents, and community supporters."



To be selected to perform in this choir, students go through an extremely rigorous process. They compete against the top high school vocal talent in Virginia, making it the most challenging audition and choir experience available in the Commonwealth.

Congratulations to the students representing PWCS in the VMEA Senior Honors Choir.



Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

Kayla Basham

Hope (Chris) Constant

Blaine Daniel

Ryan Emkes

Alicia Foyes

Perry Francis

Corinna Kelley

Brielle Kemavor

Ella Levri

Caitlin Lohfield

Angela Payne

Evan Shields

Carly Voelckers

Forest Park High School

Jacob Bokossa

Sidnie Duncan

Francois Mickiewicz

Gainesville High School

Samantha Sherwood

C.D. Hylton High School

Hannah Ahmed

Jonah Butterfield (alternate)

Amara Farrow

Osbourn Park High School

Brett Barton

Warren Stone

Patriot High School

Ahalya Kartik

Nick Mastropaolo

Diego Muro

Unity Reed High School

Selwyn Rio

Woodbridge High School