PWCS Students selected for the Virginia Music Educators Association Senior Honors Choir

Twenty-seven Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) students have been selected to take part in the 2022 Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA) Senior Honors Choir. These students will perform at the VMEA annual conference on Saturday, November 19.
"PWCS will be sending one of the largest choir student groups in all of Virginia to this year's VMEA honors choir,” said Dr. Ed Stephenson, supervisor of the arts in PWCS. “This would not be possible without our dedicated teachers, students, parents, and community supporters."
To be selected to perform in this choir, students go through an extremely rigorous process. They compete against the top high school vocal talent in Virginia, making it the most challenging audition and choir experience available in the Commonwealth.
Congratulations to the students representing PWCS in the VMEA Senior Honors Choir.
Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Forest Park High School
Gainesville High School
C.D. Hylton High School
Osbourn Park High School
Patriot High School
Unity Reed High School
Woodbridge High School