PWCS Students selected for the Virginia Music Educators Association Senior Honors Choir

    2022-23 School Year Learning And Achievement For All
    • October 27, 2022

    Twenty-seven Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) students have been selected to take part in the 2022 Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA) Senior Honors Choir. These students will perform at the VMEA annual conference on Saturday, November 19. 

    "PWCS will be sending one of the largest choir student groups in all of Virginia to this year's VMEA honors choir,” said Dr. Ed Stephenson, supervisor of the arts in PWCS. “This would not be possible without our dedicated teachers, students, parents, and community supporters." 
     
    To be selected to perform in this choir, students go through an extremely rigorous process. They compete against the top high school vocal talent in Virginia, making it the most challenging audition and choir experience available in the Commonwealth. 

    Congratulations to the students representing PWCS in the VMEA Senior Honors Choir. 
     

    Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School 

    • Kayla Basham 
    • Hope (Chris) Constant 
    • Blaine Daniel 
    • Ryan Emkes 
    • Alicia Foyes 
    • Perry Francis 
    • Corinna Kelley 
    • Brielle Kemavor 
    • Ella Levri 
    • Caitlin Lohfield 
    • Angela Payne 
    • Evan Shields 
    • Carly Voelckers 

    Forest Park High School 

    • Jacob Bokossa 
    • Sidnie Duncan 
    • Francois Mickiewicz 

    Gainesville High School 

    • Samantha Sherwood 

    C.D. Hylton High School 

    • Hannah Ahmed 
    • Jonah Butterfield (alternate) 
    • Amara Farrow 

    Osbourn Park High School 

    • Brett Barton 
    • Warren Stone 

    Patriot High School 

    • Ahalya Kartik 
    • Nick Mastropaolo 
    • Diego Muro 

    Unity Reed High School 

    • Selwyn Rio 

    Woodbridge High School 

    • Chloe Sporysz 

