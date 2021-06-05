PWCS announces 2021-22 Learning Plan

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steve Walts presented the 2021-22 Learning Plan to the School Board on Wednesday, May 5. The reopening plan provides for five days a week of full-time, in-person instruction for all students in all grade levels. Students at all grade levels will have the option to remain virtual.

All students will be considered in-person unless their parent/guardian opts-in to virtual learning. The selection for 100 percent virtual can be made in ParentVUE between May 24-28. In order to ensure proper budgeting, staffing and scheduling, it is important for schools to have information on fall attendance by May 28. More details will be released at www.pwcs.edu in the next few days.

Note: Plans are subject to change.

