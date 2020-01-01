Student Representatives and Senate

Student Representatives to the Prince William County Public Schools' School Board for 2024-25
Student representatives are non-voting members and serve for one term concluding with the final School Board meeting of the school year.
- Eliana LaTorre - C.D. Hylton High School
- Alaa Rashed - Unity Reed High School
- Alternate: Kailey Thom - Brentsville District High School
Student Senate 2024-25
The Student Senate is made up appointed students from each high school.
Members for the 2024-25 school year are:
- Battlefield High School: Kristina Harrison and Bora Yoon
- Brentsville District High School: Marie Mambourg
- C.D. Hylton High School: Beulah Sarsah
- Colgan High School: Annabelle Bragdon and Kareena Grover
- Forest Park High School: Mercy Anjorin and Kaley Phillips
- Freedom High School: Astrid Alvarez and Jakelin Guzman
- Gainesville High School: Pranavi Ancha, Sheree Saad and Ujwalla Sinha
- Gar-Field High School: John Eckman and Antonio Green
- Independence Nontraditional School: Nicholas Munives
- Osbourn Park High School: Mahika Datta, Yasha Hoque and Jada Okoye
- Patriot High School: Lauryn Carr and Shavonne Davis
- Potomac High School: Alyesa Sweeney and Dania Torres
- Unity Reed High School: Salet Machado
- Woodbridge High School: Adom Opoku-Saama and Ava Schelling