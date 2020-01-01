Student Representatives and Senate

Section Navigation
Skip Section Navigation

Student Representatives to the Prince William County Public Schools' School Board for 2024-25

Student representatives are non-voting members and serve for one term concluding with the final School Board meeting of the school year.

  • Eliana LaTorre - C.D. Hylton High School
  • Alaa Rashed - Unity Reed High School
  • Alternate: Kailey Thom - Brentsville District High School

Student Senate 2024-25

The Student Senate is made up appointed students from each high school.

Members for the 2024-25 school year are:

  • Battlefield High School: Kristina Harrison and Bora Yoon
  • Brentsville District High School: Marie Mambourg
  • C.D. Hylton High School: Beulah Sarsah
  • Colgan High School: Annabelle Bragdon and Kareena Grover 
  • Forest Park High School: Mercy Anjorin and Kaley Phillips 
  • Freedom High School: Astrid Alvarez and Jakelin Guzman
  • Gainesville High School: Pranavi Ancha, Sheree Saad and Ujwalla Sinha
  • Gar-Field High School: John Eckman and Antonio Green 
  • Independence Nontraditional School: Nicholas Munives
  • Osbourn Park High School: Mahika Datta, Yasha Hoque and Jada Okoye
  • Patriot High School:  Lauryn Carr and Shavonne Davis 
  • Potomac High School: Alyesa Sweeney and Dania Torres 
  • Unity Reed High School: Salet Machado
  • Woodbridge High School: Adom Opoku-Saama and Ava Schelling