Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) recently held its inaugural sports fair at the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center. The event drew over 100 families and approximately 300 students, making it a resounding success.

The sports fair's main objective was to enhance student engagement in PWCS athletic programs, with a focus on students transitioning from middle to high school. The fair featured 25 tables representing all Virginia High School League sports, eSports, and crew. Both students and coaches volunteered, sharing valuable insights and answering questions about their respective sports teams. The overarching goal was to inspire visiting students to explore the diverse opportunities within PWCS’ athletic program.

When asked what he hoped to get out of visiting the sports fair, eighth grader Redell Matthews stated, “I’m hoping to get some information about the kind of sporting events they have at Prince William, maybe learn something I didn’t know [about sports].”

Scott Kerns, girls soccer coach at Brentsville District High School, highlighted the fair’s impact on students unfamiliar with organized sports. “We actually had two families [at our table] that were brand new to the country, a family from Ukraine and a family from Guinea, Africa. I would guess that organized sports, especially at the school level are probably new to them so it [the sports fair] gave them a good little introduction to what we do with our schools and our athletic programs.”

The lively atmosphere was further enhanced by a DJ, prize table, and a variety of food trucks. Throughout the event, a raffle distributed swag from all PWCS middle and high schools and other prizes.